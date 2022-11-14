Read full article on original website
Crews battle house fire on Monroe Avenue in Evansville
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., EFD officials said that firefighters were at a home near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and South Evans Avenue. Few details are available right now, but photos shared by the fire...
Crews respond to crash with injuries at Henderson Rural King
First responders are at the scene of crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Henderson Police Department said that there had been a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries in front of the Rural King store on South Green Street. HPD is asking drivers to avoid...
Hunting cabin destroyed by fire in Ohio County
A hunting cabin was destroyed by a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in Ohio County, Kentucky. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews were called to help with a structure fire on Highway 1414 around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a hunting cabin...
Evansville home heavily damaged by smoke after space heater starts fire
An Evansville home received heavy smoke damage after a fire that was started by a space heater, according to the fire department. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were sent to a house fire near the corner of Allens Lane and 4th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. When...
Juvenile injured in shooting on West Mill Road in Evansville
There's a heavy police presence on West Mill Road in Evansville after a Friday afternoon shooting involving a juvenile victim. Police were dispatched to a shooting in the area around 2:40 p.m. Friday. EPD confirms that a juvenile victim was shot, but their current condition is unclear. Few details are...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, three vehicles were involved in the crash on the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit back on Nov. 15. One driver, Ryan Dickerson of the Ohio County community...
Four displaced after mobile home fire
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue around 7:00 Tuesday evening. Two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely. We're told the inside of the home suffered heavy damage, and the Red Cross...
Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro
Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
Man says he was shot by a friend during a heated argument in Evansville
A man is facing charges after a shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Sunburst Boulevard and East Riverside Drive early Friday around 4:15 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who...
Donations are being gathered for people displaced in a recent Henderson motel fire
Ten people recently displaced by a massive motel fire are being helped by Henderson community members. This comes after losing all their belongings in a fire at True Vine Inn Monday. Community members are asking for clothing donations to help those affected. Donations can be dropped off at the motel...
Overnight warming center opening in Owensboro on Friday and Saturday night
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say overnight shelter will be available from the cold into the weekend. Andy Ball, Director of Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, says the Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion
It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
Tornado survivor falls victim to theft while rebuilding new home
Joea Musgrave is one of many in Bremen, KY who lost their home after the deadly tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky in December 2021. It's almost been a year and Musgrave is rebuilding her home from the ground up. "This is my soon to be shipping container home and it's...
New certified therapy dog serving the Evansville region
There will be a new certified therapy dog serving in the Evansville, Indiana region. A post shared by Global Medical Response (GMR) Therapy Dog Team on Friday said that "Tevy," a 2-year-old labradoodle, had passed his GMR Therapy Dog Evaluation. According to the post, Tevy and his primary handler Trenton...
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it...
New Owensboro Police Department officer sworn in by mayor
The mayor of Owensboro, Kentucky, swore in a new addition to the city's police department on Thursday. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson swore in the Owensboro Police Department's latest officer, Officer Christina Butler, on Thursday. According to OPD, Officer Butler joins the department with three prior years of law enforcement experience.
Local business owner Amy Word expected back in court Thursday morning
Local business owner and Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member Amy Word will be back in court this morning. Her appearance is set for 9:00 A.M. Just a day prior to Word's hearing, Vanderburgh County Court granted Word the ability to travel. Word was arrested in July, linked to a drug trafficking...
Man with previous armed robbery conviction gets 15 year sentence for Evansville carjacking
A previously-convicted armed robber has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after an armed carjacking that happened in Evansville, Indiana. Authorities said Thursday that 25-year-old Omaree Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and using a gun during the crime.
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
