wevv.com

Crews battle house fire on Monroe Avenue in Evansville

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., EFD officials said that firefighters were at a home near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and South Evans Avenue. Few details are available right now, but photos shared by the fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews respond to crash with injuries at Henderson Rural King

First responders are at the scene of crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Henderson Police Department said that there had been a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries in front of the Rural King store on South Green Street. HPD is asking drivers to avoid...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Hunting cabin destroyed by fire in Ohio County

A hunting cabin was destroyed by a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in Ohio County, Kentucky. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews were called to help with a structure fire on Highway 1414 around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a hunting cabin...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Juvenile injured in shooting on West Mill Road in Evansville

There's a heavy police presence on West Mill Road in Evansville after a Friday afternoon shooting involving a juvenile victim. Police were dispatched to a shooting in the area around 2:40 p.m. Friday. EPD confirms that a juvenile victim was shot, but their current condition is unclear. Few details are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Four displaced after mobile home fire

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue around 7:00 Tuesday evening. Two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely. We're told the inside of the home suffered heavy damage, and the Red Cross...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro

Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion

It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Tornado survivor falls victim to theft while rebuilding new home

Joea Musgrave is one of many in Bremen, KY who lost their home after the deadly tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky in December 2021. It's almost been a year and Musgrave is rebuilding her home from the ground up. "This is my soon to be shipping container home and it's...
BREMEN, KY
wevv.com

New certified therapy dog serving the Evansville region

There will be a new certified therapy dog serving in the Evansville, Indiana region. A post shared by Global Medical Response (GMR) Therapy Dog Team on Friday said that "Tevy," a 2-year-old labradoodle, had passed his GMR Therapy Dog Evaluation. According to the post, Tevy and his primary handler Trenton...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

New Owensboro Police Department officer sworn in by mayor

The mayor of Owensboro, Kentucky, swore in a new addition to the city's police department on Thursday. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson swore in the Owensboro Police Department's latest officer, Officer Christina Butler, on Thursday. According to OPD, Officer Butler joins the department with three prior years of law enforcement experience.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Local business owner Amy Word expected back in court Thursday morning

Local business owner and Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member Amy Word will be back in court this morning. Her appearance is set for 9:00 A.M. Just a day prior to Word's hearing, Vanderburgh County Court granted Word the ability to travel. Word was arrested in July, linked to a drug trafficking...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance

Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
EVANSVILLE, IN

