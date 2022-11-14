Read full article on original website
Veteran CB Signs with the Vikings for Second Stint of 2022
With recent injuries to both Cameron Dantzler and Akayleb Evans over the past week, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in need of cornerback depth. Because of that, a veteran CB signs with the Vikings for his second stint of the 2022 season. This cornerback is, of course, Parry Nickerson. Nickerson...
TMZ.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Love From Warriors Dancers During Game
Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle learned the hard way ... if you don't want to be completely ignored, never go anywhere with Jimmy Garoppolo!. The 49ers stars sat courtside for the Warriors-Spurs game Monday night ... and the Golden State dancers couldn't get enough of the handsome quarterback. Can't say...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray May Miss More Time
After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
TMZ.com
Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win
The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
NFL fans surprised by 1 move Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back. Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they...
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Yardbarker
A Handful of Roster Moves for the AZ Cardinals
Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward has been signed to the active roster. Coward played in 71% of the offensive snaps last week against the Rams. Arizona is in desperate need of offensive linemen with the injuries to Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, and D.J. Humpries. In order for this move...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Shares 2021 Text From Tom Brady, 'Demonstrating Poor Decisions'
Tom Brady was deeply concerned with Antonio Brown's decision-making well before his shirtless exit from the NFL ... with the controversial receiver going public with a passionate text from his former teammate in May 2021. AB has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently -- from ripping his pads...
TMZ.com
Ric Flair Gets Fans Stoned With Weed Blower, Wooo!
Ric Flair came up with a convenient way to get everyone high on his signature weed ... by using his own ganja blower to get smoke in fans' faces!!. The WWE legend threw on one of his famous robes and got the party started in a recent video ... saying, "Ric Flair Drip go Wooooooooooo!!"
TMZ.com
David Beckham's Football Skills Impress Peyton Manning, 'Look At The Hands!'
No matter if it's a futbol or a football -- David Beckham apparently knows his way around it ... impressing the hell out of Peyton Manning with his pigskin skills this week!!!. The two legendary athletes shared a field to shoot a Frito-Lays World Cup advert ... and at one point during a break from filming, the guys got in a little catch.
Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies
We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching. One of these trades was the Guardians sending...
AZFamily
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
