Objects Flying Around Appear to be Moving on Their Own

By Cassandra Yorgey
Telekinesis or CGI?

This man doesn’t know what he is seeing, and hypothesizes it could be ghosts, demons, or aliens. The video shows wooden chairs, teal crates, and blue barrels floating in a rotating circle mid-air. The inexplicably floating objects make several rotations before suddenly stopping and dropping to the ground simultaneously.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Is this a trick of CGI video editing or is something more mysterious going on?
Reports of telekinesis have popped up throughout all of history, but have yet to be proven with any sort of scientific standards. Some even credit the construction of the ancient Egyptian pyramids with the ability to psychically move the impossibly large stones.

More modern folktales come to mind when watching the barrels and chairs spin through the air, such as the story of Matilda by Roald Dahl which features a spunky young girl with an intellectual frustration so tangible she begins to be able to move objects through sheer force of will of mind. This story and subsequent movie adaptation captured the hearts and minds of young girls across the world so thoroughly that the adaptations continue. Netflix will be releasing a brand new musical adaptation of the movie on December 2, 2022.

These floating chairs might be the work of CGI but still give hope to many that someone out there might have Matlida-llike powers, ready to step up and be a super-hero.

