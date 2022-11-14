Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
KDRV
Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Nov. 17 – KF Police and SWAT Team Arrest Man on 14 Charges After Standoff
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KGW
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
kptv.com
Head-on crash on Highway 26 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 26 left two people dead and one injured Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded near milepost 114 at about 7:40 p.m. An investigation revealed that an eastbound Toyota Tacoma was passing several cars in the fog when it crashed head-on into a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu.
opb.org
Gun sales surge in Oregon after passage of Measure 114
Gun sales are up in Oregon this week. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled. Before the election, the Oregon State...
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
kptv.com
Highway 101 roll-over crash leaves man dead
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on highway 101 near milepost 344 left a man dead early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police. A northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Allen Shaffar, left the road for an unknown reason just after 2:30 a.m. and rolled over. Shaffar was dead by the time emergency personnel arrived.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
oregontoday.net
Mussel harvesting reopens coastwide in Oregon, Nov. 15
ODA release – NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW announce all mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive weeks of testing show levels of the marine toxin domoic acid are below the closure limit. Oregon razor clam harvesting remains closed coastwide as domoic acid levels remain elevated. Razor clams are often slow to clear toxins from their tissues, especially during fall and winter. Bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA continues to test for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage. Contact ODFW for recreational licenses, permits, rules, and limits.
centraloregondaily.com
Retired Oregon truck driver claims $1 million Powerball prize
A retired Oregon truck driver has claimed his $1 million Powerball prize. The Oregon Lottery says Brooks Keebey of Salem won the seven-figure prize in the November 8 drawing. The lottery said the 82-year-old “knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a local store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on November 7, 2022 was worth $1 million.”
KXL
Oregon’s New Law Guns Down Your Rights
I see a train wreck coming in Oregon between citizen civil rights and a new voter- approved law no one seems ready for. Voters narrowly approved Measure 114 after most of the media told them it only required a permit to buy a gun and it was all about safety.
KTVZ
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
