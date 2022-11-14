ODA release – NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW announce all mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive weeks of testing show levels of the marine toxin domoic acid are below the closure limit. Oregon razor clam harvesting remains closed coastwide as domoic acid levels remain elevated. Razor clams are often slow to clear toxins from their tissues, especially during fall and winter. Bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA continues to test for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage. Contact ODFW for recreational licenses, permits, rules, and limits.

