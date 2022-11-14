ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

Rain Tonight; Cold Blast Coming

Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Rain likely. Total rainfall of 0.4 to 0.8 inches. Low 46-48°. Wind: E then NW 6-13 mph. Wednesday: Breezy and cool. Becoming partly cloudy by midday. High 55°. Winds: NW 11-22 mph.
WMTW

Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow

The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
MAINE STATE
WSLS

So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
ROANOKE, VA
KWCH.com

Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight

BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

