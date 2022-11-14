Read full article on original website
WBOC
Rain Tonight; Cold Blast Coming
Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Rain likely. Total rainfall of 0.4 to 0.8 inches. Low 46-48°. Wind: E then NW 6-13 mph. Wednesday: Breezy and cool. Becoming partly cloudy by midday. High 55°. Winds: NW 11-22 mph.
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
WMTW
Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow
The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Weather alert issued; P.M. rain switching to snow
Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.
Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight
BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
capcity.news
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Northeast Ohio ODOT crews ready for upcoming winter storm
The first big snowfall is headed to parts of northeast Ohio and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are prepared.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow you’ll get in Upstate NY’s first widespread snowfall of the year (map)
Update: The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Syracuse, N.Y. -- That dusting of lake effect snow overnight was just enough to make us scramble for the snow shovels. Good thing, because we might need them this week. More snow is on...
Buffalo Schools And WNY Schools Will Close Due To Massive Snow Storm
Here are the districts that have announced closings or delays so far:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
