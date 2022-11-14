Read full article on original website
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade. “Literally, it’s win or go home at this point,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said after the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “So every game is a playoff game. Every game is the Super Bowl for us. So that’s how we’ve got to attack it now.” Green Bay (4-7) dropped two games behind San Francisco (5-4) in the race for the NFC’s final wild-card spot.
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with his third assist and then the tying goal in a span of less than three minutes. But then Seider answered 2:23 later when he took a pass from David Perron and beat James Reimer for his first goal of the season. Pius Suter added an insurance goal and Dominik Kubalik scored an empty-netter to help the Red Wings snap a four-game losing streak. Perron finished with a goal and two assists. Jake Walman, Filip Hronek and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
