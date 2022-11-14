Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Half of staff calls out sick at Knight Middle School over new principal selection, ongoing concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About half the staff at Louisville's Knight Middle School called out sick Thursday, in part due to the naming of its new principal. "We're calling out sick because we need our voices heard," said Knight Middle School resource teacher Stephanie Mack. Staff called it a "sick...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
Wave 3
Pardoned convict working to make a difference
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Murder, theft, carjacking, narcotics, assault, guns in schools and our community has been in the grip of crime like we’ve never seen before and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. You hear the question daily, “What do we do to end the violence...
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
k105.com
Woman found living with deceased man for days in Bullitt Co. motel
A woman has been arrested after being found living in a Bullitt County motel with a deceased male. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department Wednesday night November 9 after officers responded to a room at the Quality Inn in Brooks to conduct a welfare check. Upon...
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
k105.com
UofL student shot outside fraternity party. Suspect on the loose.
A University of Louisville student has been shot outside a fraternity party. The shooting took place Saturday morning at approximately 12:15 (Louisville media outlets report varying times that the incident occurred) in the 2900 block of South Third Street outside a Phi Kappa Tau house party, near U of L’s Belknap campus.
wdrb.com
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
wdrb.com
Findings released from 2019 study focused on impact of LMPD's de-escalation training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Breonna Taylor's death and the social justice protests that followed, a group of researchers had their focus on the Louisville Metro Police Department. The researchers studied the impact of the department's de-escalation training, analyzing whether the training had any effect on LMPD's use of force...
Wave 3
Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
Wave 3
Man arrested more than 1 year later in connection to Nowhere Bar shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting more than a year ago outside a Bardstown Road bar. Police said Sherman Sherley, 27, has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide on June 17, 2021.
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
