Shively, KY

Pardoned convict working to make a difference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Murder, theft, carjacking, narcotics, assault, guns in schools and our community has been in the grip of crime like we’ve never seen before and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. You hear the question daily, “What do we do to end the violence...
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
UofL student shot outside fraternity party. Suspect on the loose.

A University of Louisville student has been shot outside a fraternity party. The shooting took place Saturday morning at approximately 12:15 (Louisville media outlets report varying times that the incident occurred) in the 2900 block of South Third Street outside a Phi Kappa Tau house party, near U of L’s Belknap campus.
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator

This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
