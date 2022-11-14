ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KATU.com

Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wildhorse Foundation Awards $236,923 in Quarter Three Grant Funding

UNION & WALLOWA COUNTIES – (Information from the Wildhorse Foundation) The Wildhorse Foundation recently announced its awarding of $263,923 in grant funding to various organizations across Oregon, including several from Union and Wallowa Counties. In its release, the foundation stated:. “The Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
salkeiz.k12.or.us

Superintendent Perry is “Fierce and Fearless” – Profile in SchoolCEO Magazine

Superintendent Perry was recently featured in SchoolsCEO Magazine in an outstanding profile you won’t forget. For more than 15 years as an Oregon Superintendent, Perry has accomplished many things, and also overcame adversity and struggles along the way. Curious to learn a bit more about the leader of Salem-Keizer schools? Please follow the link to read her inspiring story!
SALEM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

SAR putting grant monies to good use

GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush was on Coffee Time recently and said that grant funding has provided our Sheriff’s Department with much needed gear. He said the Sheriff’s Office recently were able to get satellite phones for their missions. He gave an example of a situation when one was used:
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker County Sheriff addresses Measure 114

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) With the passage of Measure 114 by a majority of Oregon voters, I have been fielding several questions along with many concerns about the measure. I’m frustrated just like many of you are. I fully expect legal challenges to be filed in our court systems regarding some or all of the components of Measure 114.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vacancies on La Grande City Boards and Advisory Committees

LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The La Grande City Council is recruiting members for its Advisory Commissions and Committees. These Commissions and Committees have the following number of open positions: Air Quality (5 of 7 positions open); Arts (4 of 7); Budget (3 of 7); Building Board of Appeals (5 of 5); Community Landscape and Forestry (2 of 5); Landmarks (1 of 5); Parking, Traffic Safety, and Street Maintenance (4 of 7); Parks and Recreation (2 of 7); and Urban Renewal Advisory (1 of 5).
LA GRANDE, OR
opb.org

Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

Portlanders will be seeing a new face on the city council. Voters have elected Rene Gonzalez to be the city’s newest commissioner, ousting incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty joins us to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed. Contact...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
DAMASCUS, OR
hh-today.com

Curious about old store site: Now, a fence

It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR

