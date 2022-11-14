Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wildhorse Foundation Awards $236,923 in Quarter Three Grant Funding
UNION & WALLOWA COUNTIES – (Information from the Wildhorse Foundation) The Wildhorse Foundation recently announced its awarding of $263,923 in grant funding to various organizations across Oregon, including several from Union and Wallowa Counties. In its release, the foundation stated:. “The Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Superintendent Perry is “Fierce and Fearless” – Profile in SchoolCEO Magazine
Superintendent Perry was recently featured in SchoolsCEO Magazine in an outstanding profile you won’t forget. For more than 15 years as an Oregon Superintendent, Perry has accomplished many things, and also overcame adversity and struggles along the way. Curious to learn a bit more about the leader of Salem-Keizer schools? Please follow the link to read her inspiring story!
elkhornmediagroup.com
SAR putting grant monies to good use
GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush was on Coffee Time recently and said that grant funding has provided our Sheriff’s Department with much needed gear. He said the Sheriff’s Office recently were able to get satellite phones for their missions. He gave an example of a situation when one was used:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Sheriff addresses Measure 114
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) With the passage of Measure 114 by a majority of Oregon voters, I have been fielding several questions along with many concerns about the measure. I’m frustrated just like many of you are. I fully expect legal challenges to be filed in our court systems regarding some or all of the components of Measure 114.
Killer Army vet charged in 1974 double murder of Oregon teens
ALOHA, Ore. — An Oregon Army veteran who spent more than a decade behind bars for killing his commanding officer 46 years ago is now charged with gunning down two high school students as they worked on a car’s engine in 1974. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vacancies on La Grande City Boards and Advisory Committees
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The La Grande City Council is recruiting members for its Advisory Commissions and Committees. These Commissions and Committees have the following number of open positions: Air Quality (5 of 7 positions open); Arts (4 of 7); Budget (3 of 7); Building Board of Appeals (5 of 5); Community Landscape and Forestry (2 of 5); Landmarks (1 of 5); Parking, Traffic Safety, and Street Maintenance (4 of 7); Parks and Recreation (2 of 7); and Urban Renewal Advisory (1 of 5).
opb.org
Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
Portlanders will be seeing a new face on the city council. Voters have elected Rene Gonzalez to be the city’s newest commissioner, ousting incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty joins us to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed. Contact...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
KATU.com
Oregon City woman indicted on federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring
An Oregon woman was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly coordinating a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open bank accounts and credit cards, buy cars, and make false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, is facing aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and several other...
Teen wins seat governing Gladstone in progressive wave that also ousts embattled mayor
A slate of four progressive candidates – including a 19-year-old recent high school graduate – swept their races for Gladstone City Council, unseating the mayor and filling three other positions on a political body plagued by squabbles. Michael Milch, a 69-year-old retired church educator, won 37% of the...
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
WWEEK
Three Prosecutions From the 2020 Protests Hinge on the Debatable Charge of “Riot.”
Multnomah County prosecutors have made good use of Oregon’s riot statute in recent years. Nearly 100 people were charged with it in 2020 alone. But as cases stemming from that summer’s protests wind their way through the courts, Portland criminal defense lawyers are questioning whether it’s constitutional.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
Comments / 1