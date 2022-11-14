Read full article on original website
CLAUDIA Williams
3d ago
I still wear the mask. If it cut pneumonia down 90% and the flu down almost the same. and cut covid down. The mask is for me over vaccines. can't get them anyway I was allergic to the pneumonia vaccine. smh
