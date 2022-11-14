Read full article on original website
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
Impact News: Sami Callihan Beats Eric Young In Bloody Main Event, Steve Maclin Defeats Tommy Dreamer
– The main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling saw a bloody war between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Thursday’s show saw Callihan defeat Young in a Double Jeopardy match where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin or submit them. Violent By Design attacked Callihan before the match began, skirting their ban from ringside during the match to bust Callihan open. In the end though, Callihan got the win and Young’s group came out to stand over him, looking conflicted:
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
Mick Foley Recalls Wrestling Terry Gordy In King Of The Deathmatch, Helping To Bring Out The Gordy Of Old
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the infamous 1995 King of the Deathmatch tournament in Japan, which Cactus Jack would win. Mick talked about working with Terry Gordy in the first round, and how he wanted to help Gordy (whose health had been devastated by an overdose) find the “Gordy of old.” Highlights below:
New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
Billie Starkz on Her Options Between Wrestling & College
– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, 17-year-old wrestler Billie Starkz discussed her plans for college or continuing to wrestle at the moment. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “It’s been definitely chaotic because there’s so many options for me, and I’m truly not sure what I...
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
Bianca Belair On Signing With Talent Agency, Possibly Starring In a Film With Rock or John Cena
Bianca Belair has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, and she recently talked about her hopes for the partnership. Belair spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors and more, and you can see some highlights below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who...
MLW Announces Signing Of Billington Bulldogs
The Billington Bulldogs are MLW-bound, with MLW announcing the tag team’s signing today. On the debut episode of MLW Insider, Alicia Atout announced that the company has signed Thomas and Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. She noted that the two will compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in January.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
Chris Jericho on His Elimination on The Masked Singer, Says ‘Never Let the Fans Be In Charge’
– As noted, AEW star Chris Jericho was unmasked on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Following the elimination, Jericho discussed appearing on the show and his elimination with Entertainment Weekly. Below are some highlights. Chris Jericho on why he appeared on the show: “Well, I...
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
