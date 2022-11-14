ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com

WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT

WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January

– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com

Impact News: Sami Callihan Beats Eric Young In Bloody Main Event, Steve Maclin Defeats Tommy Dreamer

– The main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling saw a bloody war between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Thursday’s show saw Callihan defeat Young in a Double Jeopardy match where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin or submit them. Violent By Design attacked Callihan before the match began, skirting their ban from ringside during the match to bust Callihan open. In the end though, Callihan got the win and Young’s group came out to stand over him, looking conflicted:
411mania.com

Mick Foley Recalls Wrestling Terry Gordy In King Of The Deathmatch, Helping To Bring Out The Gordy Of Old

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the infamous 1995 King of the Deathmatch tournament in Japan, which Cactus Jack would win. Mick talked about working with Terry Gordy in the first round, and how he wanted to help Gordy (whose health had been devastated by an overdose) find the “Gordy of old.” Highlights below:
411mania.com

New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
411mania.com

Billie Starkz on Her Options Between Wrestling & College

– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, 17-year-old wrestler Billie Starkz discussed her plans for college or continuing to wrestle at the moment. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “It’s been definitely chaotic because there’s so many options for me, and I’m truly not sure what I...
411mania.com

MLW Announces Signing Of Billington Bulldogs

The Billington Bulldogs are MLW-bound, with MLW announcing the tag team’s signing today. On the debut episode of MLW Insider, Alicia Atout announced that the company has signed Thomas and Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. She noted that the two will compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in January.
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22

Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

