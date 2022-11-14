Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
1011now.com
Blue Springs: One Property at a Time
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
WOWT
Bird flu raises egg prices, leaves Omaha grocery stores with limited supplies
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eggs shelves are emptying at local grocers in the Omaha-metro. This year, the U.S. has dealt with one of the worst outbreaks of bird flu ever. So far, about 37 million egg-laying hens have died, accounting for 10% of production. “My family loves eggs, and we...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
1011now.com
SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire
Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship. Turkey troubles: Customers feeling the pinch while putting together holiday meals. Updated: 3 hours ago. At this...
News Channel Nebraska
Marker unveiling planned at Falls City Underground Railroad site
FALLS CITY – The Collection Museum of Falls City will host a designation ceremony for the Dorrington House and Barn Site at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The National Park Service named the site to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in September based on research conducted by former World-Herald Columnist Robert Nelson, the great-great-great grandchild of abolitionists David and Ann Dorrington.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man holds coat drive for Native Americans at Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local organizations are pitching in to help host a coat drive for Native Americans living in the Pine Ridge Reservation. For the past few years, Bill Hawkins, who is also known as Farmer Bill, has organized a clothing drive to help the people of the reservation.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that authorities were notified an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). NDCS said 38-year-old Robert Moss left the facility Thursday without authorization, and the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and found by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
News Channel Nebraska
'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project
SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Area Chamber hands out 2022 membership honors
BEATRICE – A metals manufacturer at the Gage County Industrial Park is the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, for 2022. Precise Fabrication, a Division of Kinney Manufacturing, is part of a company that also has acquired J-and-J Wood and Wire, and Blaze-N Grill Works. The company was honored for working with community organizations and investing over two million dollars in new equipment, supporting workforce initiatives and other projects.
Comments / 1