Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Blue Springs: One Property at a Time

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
1011now.com

SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire

Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship. Turkey troubles: Customers feeling the pinch while putting together holiday meals. Updated: 3 hours ago. At this...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Marker unveiling planned at Falls City Underground Railroad site

FALLS CITY – The Collection Museum of Falls City will host a designation ceremony for the Dorrington House and Barn Site at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The National Park Service named the site to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in September based on research conducted by former World-Herald Columnist Robert Nelson, the great-great-great grandchild of abolitionists David and Ann Dorrington.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that authorities were notified an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). NDCS said 38-year-old Robert Moss left the facility Thursday without authorization, and the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and found by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha

It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project

SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex

OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Area Chamber hands out 2022 membership honors

BEATRICE – A metals manufacturer at the Gage County Industrial Park is the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, for 2022. Precise Fabrication, a Division of Kinney Manufacturing, is part of a company that also has acquired J-and-J Wood and Wire, and Blaze-N Grill Works. The company was honored for working with community organizations and investing over two million dollars in new equipment, supporting workforce initiatives and other projects.
BEATRICE, NE

