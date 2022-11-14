Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
brooklynvegan.com
The Walkmen announce 2 more NYC reunion shows
The Walkmen just announced their first shows since 2013, happening in their hometown of NYC in April, and now they've added two more dates. The new shows are on April 24 and 25 at Webster Hall, right before the previously announced dates on April 26 and 27 at the same venue. Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM, with a presale happening now.
brooklynvegan.com
Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths
Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
Black Eyes announce first shows in nearly 20 years, reissuing s/t LP
DC post-hardcore/art punk vets Black Eyes were initially around from 2001 to 2004, during which time they released two albums on Dischord, and now they're finally set to reunite for their first shows in nearly 20 years! They'll kick things off with a hometown show on April 4 at Black Cat and then play Brooklyn's Market Hotel on April 8 and Philly's First Unitarian Church on April 9. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM.
brooklynvegan.com
Arca bringing ‘Mutant;Destrudo’ to Park Avenue Armory in October
Park Avenue Armory has announced its 2023 season, which includes the world premiere of an Armory commission from Arca, Mutant;Destrudo. It's described as "a multidisciplinary engagement combining electronic music, performance art, and technology, Arca and collaborators will deconstruct preconceptions of identity, the body, and live performance." It's happening in October of 2023, but exact dates and ticket information are still TBA. Stay tuned.
brooklynvegan.com
Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)
Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
brooklynvegan.com
The Smile made their US live debut in Providence (setlist, video)
The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.
brooklynvegan.com
Mindforce announce NYC show with Age of Apocalypse & more
Hudson Valley hardcore heroes Mindforce, makers of one of the best releases of 2022, are finally playing an NYC show. It happens on Saturday, January 28 at Saint Vitus, with support from Age of Apocalypse, Exhibition, Seed of Pain, and Dead Last. Tickets are on sale now. New Lords came...
brooklynvegan.com
brooklynvegan.com
Kings Theatre collecting winter coats to give out on Thanksgiving
Brooklyn's Kings Theatre will be distributing winter coats and other clothing on Thanksgiving, as part of their annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon. Food, coats and more will be given out for free to anyone who needs them on Thursday, November 24 from 12-2 PM, while supplies last. "We are thankful...
