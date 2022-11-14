The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO