WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says midterm elections called Trump endorsement into question



T he Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained that lackluster performances from candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump calls into question his once-coveted seal of approval .

"It raises the question of Trump’s endorsements in general. Herschel Walker was hand-picked by Trump. As we’ve seen, a lot of his other hand-picked senate candidates did not perform nearly as well as expected," she said Monday on Fox Business.

According to White, a fair amount of ticket-splitting took place in Georgia, wherein voters supported Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) but opted not to vote for Herschel Walker. And now, she explained, it's going to be even more difficult for Walker in the runoff without the draw of Kemp. She further noted that there is less enthusiasm for a runoff election.

"A lot of this does come down to if Republicans [had] chosen a candidate with less issues, with less character flaws, with a less questionable background, would they have been able to win this Senate seat?" she asked. "A lot of Republicans are starting to think that that would have been the case if they had chosen someone else."

On Trump's anticipated Tuesday evening announcement, where he is expected to announce his candidacy for president in 2024, White said "If he cares about the Republican party gaining another Republican Senate seat, he will hold off."

"If his cares are winning this Georgia Senate seat he will not announce tomorrow, he will not announce until after the runoff," she claimed. "He has already cost Republicans two Georgia Senate seats back a couple years ago by discouraging Republican voters from going out and voting. The last thing that we need is Trump announcing now and encouraging democratic voters to come out en masse to vote for Rep. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)."

The runoff election will take place on Dec. 6.