ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says midterm elections called Trump endorsement into question

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yknP1_0jAcJ2ui00


T he Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained that lackluster performances from candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump calls into question his once-coveted seal of approval .

"It raises the question of Trump’s endorsements in general. Herschel Walker was hand-picked by Trump. As we’ve seen, a lot of his other hand-picked senate candidates did not perform nearly as well as expected," she said Monday on Fox Business.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY CONSIDERING LOUISIANA GOVERNOR BID AS LAGOP ISSUES CONTROVERSIAL ENDORSEMENT


According to White, a fair amount of ticket-splitting took place in Georgia, wherein voters supported Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) but opted not to vote for Herschel Walker. And now, she explained, it's going to be even more difficult for Walker in the runoff without the draw of Kemp. She further noted that there is less enthusiasm for a runoff election.

"A lot of this does come down to if Republicans [had] chosen a candidate with less issues, with less character flaws, with a less questionable background, would they have been able to win this Senate seat?" she asked. "A lot of Republicans are starting to think that that would have been the case if they had chosen someone else."

On Trump's anticipated Tuesday evening announcement, where he is expected to announce his candidacy for president in 2024, White said "If he cares about the Republican party gaining another Republican Senate seat, he will hold off."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"If his cares are winning this Georgia Senate seat he will not announce tomorrow, he will not announce until after the runoff," she claimed. "He has already cost Republicans two Georgia Senate seats back a couple years ago by discouraging Republican voters from going out and voting. The last thing that we need is Trump announcing now and encouraging democratic voters to come out en masse to vote for Rep. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)."

The runoff election will take place on Dec. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy