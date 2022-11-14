The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to explore a potential trade for Kevin Durant

The 76ers were interested in Durant this offseason, and will reportedly continue to check in on Durant in an effort to save him from a Nets team that is falling apart

Kevin Durant © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant's trade request off of the Brooklyn Nets dominated the NBA off-season. And while Durant was ultimately never traded, largely due to the Nets' ridiculous trade demands, rumors of a potential trade involving Durant have surfaced again with the Nets laboring through a chaotic start to the 2022-23 season.

The 76ers remain interested in a trade for Durant

Pretty much every team in the NBA was at least somewhat interested in making a potential trade for Durant this past offseason, and while it wasn't necessarily likely to happen for the majority of teams, that may not be the case now. The Nets have already dealt with a ton of attrition early in the season, and if they continue to lose, they may ultimately decide to blow everything up, which would involve trading Durant.

Teams around the league have been keeping an eye on the Durant situation, with maybe the most interested team being the Philadelphia 76ers . The Sixers themselves haven't had the start to the season that they were expecting, and they were quite interested in making a move for Durant this offseason. With a Durant trade becoming a possibility once again, the 76ers have reportedly circled back to see if the Nets are willing to budge on the star forward.

" There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him," an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. "But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we'll do a KD deal, too ." - Sean Deveney, Heavy

Could the 76ers actually pull off a deal for Durant?

As noted in the above rumor, it doesn't seem like the Nets have budged on a potential deal for Durant, especially if the 76ers are going to be their trade partner. Brooklyn feels as if they got the short end of the stick in the James Harden deal, and they don't seem to be too inclined to return to the negotiating table with the Sixers as a result.

Off the bat, that makes it seem like the potential for a deal here is low. The 76ers have a combination of players and draft picks that could make the Nets reconsider, but whether they actually create a package that would interest Brooklyn remains to be seen. It seems very unlikely, though, because Philly doesn't seem interested in trading Tyrese Maxey.

Still, the Nets' situation is volatile, and after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have their fair share of problems, on Sunday night, it's not a stretch to say they could completely fall apart this season. If Brooklyn continues to lose, Durant could very well be on the move, even if the 76ers don't end up being the team the Nets decide to deal him to.