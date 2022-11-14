Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Pence: House Jan. 6 panel 'has no right to my testimony'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he is “closing the door” on testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because the panel “has no right to my testimony.”. Pence's comments drew a swift response from the committee, which...
Bay News 9
'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump announces third run for presidency
Former President Donald Trump is making a third run at the presidency, he announced Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for...
Bay News 9
McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader
Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
Musk's email triggers liberals, top Trump rivals gather at major event and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Media swoons over 'badass' Nancy Pelosi as top Dem announces leadership exit: Like a 'great athlete' retiring
Members of the liberal media showered Nancy Pelosi with praise as the top Democrat in Congress announced she will not seek re-election for leadership after nearly 20 years.
Bay News 9
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Bay News 9
Senate Democrats call on Republicans to help pass DACA legislation in lame-duck session
Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the lame-duck session to protect young migrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. What You Need To Know. Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the...
Bay News 9
Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Calls to ban TikTok intensified as national security concerns resurface
Concerns over TikTok's threat to United States national security have grown — reviving calls to block the app in the United States. "The basic concern is that TikTok is owned by a company called ByteDance and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher told Spectrum News on Thursday.
Bay News 9
AP News Digest 6 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————- ADDITIONS: ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-OREGON, OFFSHORE-WIND-OPPOSITION, CONGRESS-SENATE REPUBLICANS, MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN, FEDERAL PRISONS, TRUMP-OMAN DEAL, CATHOLIC-BISHOPS, MORMON-CHURCH-GAY-MARRIAGE.
Bay News 9
Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion
The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
Putin's Minister Slams US After Kim Jong Un Fired Missile: 'As If Pyongyang's Patience Is Being Tested'
Moscow has hit out at the U.S., expressing concerns about escalating tension in the Korean peninsula, while its war in Ukraine is continuing \for nearly 10 months now. What Happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s deputy foreign minister said Washington was testing the patience of North Korea after Kim Jong Un fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S., AFP reported citing state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
Bay News 9
U.S. Senate passes marijuana research bill
The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday that, if approved, will make it easier for registered entities to manufacture, distribute, dispense or possess marijuana for medical research. The measure passed on unanimous consent and now heads to President Joe Biden for final approval. It is the first standalone marijuana-related...
Iran protests: Social media videos show flames at home of late leader Khomeini
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Video clips showing the ancestral home in Iran of the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on fire have been widely shared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.
Comments / 0