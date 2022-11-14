ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Pence: House Jan. 6 panel 'has no right to my testimony'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he is “closing the door” on testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because the panel “has no right to my testimony.”. Pence's comments drew a swift response from the committee, which...
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader

Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Calls to ban TikTok intensified as national security concerns resurface

Concerns over TikTok's threat to United States national security have grown — reviving calls to block the app in the United States. "The basic concern is that TikTok is owned by a company called ByteDance and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher told Spectrum News on Thursday.
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————- ADDITIONS: ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-OREGON, OFFSHORE-WIND-OPPOSITION, CONGRESS-SENATE REPUBLICANS, MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN, FEDERAL PRISONS, TRUMP-OMAN DEAL, CATHOLIC-BISHOPS, MORMON-CHURCH-GAY-MARRIAGE.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion

The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Putin's Minister Slams US After Kim Jong Un Fired Missile: 'As If Pyongyang's Patience Is Being Tested'

Moscow has hit out at the U.S., expressing concerns about escalating tension in the Korean peninsula, while its war in Ukraine is continuing \for nearly 10 months now. What Happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s deputy foreign minister said Washington was testing the patience of North Korea after Kim Jong Un fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S., AFP reported citing state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

U.S. Senate passes marijuana research bill

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday that, if approved, will make it easier for registered entities to manufacture, distribute, dispense or possess marijuana for medical research. The measure passed on unanimous consent and now heads to President Joe Biden for final approval. It is the first standalone marijuana-related...
HAWAII STATE

