Moscow has hit out at the U.S., expressing concerns about escalating tension in the Korean peninsula, while its war in Ukraine is continuing \for nearly 10 months now. What Happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s deputy foreign minister said Washington was testing the patience of North Korea after Kim Jong Un fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S., AFP reported citing state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO