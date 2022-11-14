Read full article on original website
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
