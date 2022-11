Kansas basketball will be down multiple rotation players in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. KU is set to take on Duke in the annual event with the game tipping off shortly after 8:30 p.m. but acting head coach Norm Roberts will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence who did not make the trip, according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday. Cam Martin and Kyle Cuffe are also out with previously reported injuries.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO