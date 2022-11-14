ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10.

The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest COVID-19 vaccines.

Biogen Inc., up $9.61 to $299.06.

Competitor Roche gave investors a disappointing update on the development of a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Oatly Group AB, down 31 cents to $2.14.

The maker of oat-based dairy product alternatives reported a bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $1.70 to $30.35.

The dental products maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc., down 19 cents to $8.34.

The technology consulting company reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

Tesla Inc., down $5.02 to $190.95.

CEO Elon Musk told a business forum that he is overworked following the buyout of Twitter.

Coinbase Global Inc., down $4.24 to $53.22.

The crypto exchange platform faces uncertainty along with the broader crypto market following the implosion of FTX.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moody's shutting consulting business in China, cutting staff

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy