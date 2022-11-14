ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: New WWE regime offered match to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

By Ian Carey
 8 days ago

Austin wrestled Kevin Owens on night one of WrestleMania 38.

WWE is reportedly interested in having "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestle again.

According to a report from Fightful Select , the company has presented him with an offer for another match. It is not clear if the match would be for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, Saudi Arabia, or somewhere else.

While Vince McMahon was said to have been hopeful Austin would wrestle again, it was the new WWE regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque that made the offer. One source noted to Fightful that the two sides were initially far apart on terms, however.

Austin posted footage of himself working out earlier this week. This led to speculation on social media that he is training for another match.

During a discussion with the Brewbound Podcast shortly after WrestleMania 38, Austin spoke about possibly being involved in WrestleMania 39.

"I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there."

