BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
CNN

Nordstrom just dropped a ton of Holiday Deals — here are our 47 top picks

Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush.
Billboard

The 26 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Speakers, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals last month, joining major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday officially takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have...
CBS News

Best Buy Black Friday deals: Our 14 favorite deals you can shop this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on top-selling products, even ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can find top-rated...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

You used to have to wait until Black Friday to snag significant deals across Lodge skillets, vacuums, bedding, and other covetable categories—whether shopping for yourself or for this season’s gifts. In early October, Amazon loudly slashed prices for its Prime Early Access Sale, then quietly started reducing rates afterwards across bestselling items.
Digital Trends

Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

We didn’t have to wait long for thevBlack Friday deals to begin this year. Walmart Black Friday deals are already online to give shoppers a chance to snare the products they want to buy this holiday season at true Black Friday prices. There are already many sales for products at their lowest prices all year, such as Black Friday laptop deals and certainly Black Friday air fryer deals. Walmart hasn’t rolled out all of its Black Friday sales products, so more will be coming, but some deals have already sold out, so don’t delay if you see a deal you want — prices don’t drop further when there is no inventory left. If this is the year you’re shopping for air fryers, check out Walmart’s deals below.
