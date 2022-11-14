GRPD K9, “Eli,” recovering after life threatening injuries

A member of the Grand Rapids K9 unit, Eli, is recovering after receiving multiple injuries early this morning during a barricade incident which lasted more than six hours, according to police.

The incident started just before 8vp.m. on the city’s northwest side. Officers were attempting to locate a suspect who was wanted for a previous assault when they observed the suspect run into a residence on the 1300 block of Leonard St. NW. The suspect came out while attempting to flee, fired several rounds, then went back inside the residence when officers heard additional gunfire.

Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to contact the suspect for several hours. At approximately 3 a.m. the police K9 was deployed and was subsequently stabbed by the suspect, a 24 year-old Grand Rapids man who was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The K9 suffered potential life threatening injuries and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Following surgery this morning, K9 Eli is recovering. During the incident, K9 Eli was stabbed a total of eight times, causing a significant blood loss that required a blood transfusion. The two major stab wounds punctured his lung; there were additional wounds to his shoulder.

Members of the Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team, Special Response Team, Crisis Negotiators and Patrol were all involved in the incident. The GRPD would also like to thank the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Wyoming PD, Walker PD, and the Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Anyone with information is requested to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org .