Ohio State

Ex-Ohio House speaker wants state official’s bribe omitted from his corruption trial

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 15

Cleo McWhorter
3d ago

You were proud to con ohioans. Be proud of being convicted like the other crooks without money. You earned the badge wear it.

Dan Stephan
3d ago

You' r a crook that was caught. Pay back what you swindled, then sit in jail for the crimes you committed.

Larry (Lars) Chaffin
3d ago

dewine can't pardon him, so when will he give up dewine, husted, Yost and others?.

