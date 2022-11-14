ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers WR DJ Moore: Players have spoken with David Tepper about turf

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
For the third time this season, the Carolina Panthers are losing a quarterback due to a high-ankle sprain. And each of those ankle sprains have occurred on the Bank of America Stadium turf.

Now, to be fair, the first of those injuries happened when Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer—an almost 300-pound man—landed on Sam Darnold’s foot. But, nonetheless, this week’s setback for PJ Walker comes at a particularly interesting time—one where many NFL players are lobbying to switch turf playing fields to grass.

Among those players was Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, who said on Monday that team leadership had spoken with owner David Tepper about the issue. Tepper, in an effort to expand the potential of Bank of America Stadium as a multi-purpose venue, installed the turf surface last season.

This season, more specifically on Thursday night, the aforementioned Walker sustained his ankle-sprain in the team’s Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He told reporters that he thinks it’s time for a change.

“I don’t mind it,” Walker said. “But I think it’s tough on the body. It’s tough on the body. Especially for like those big guys. Receivers as well—planting, coming out of breaks. It’s tough. So do I think the league should go to more grass fields? Absolutely.”

Even interim head coach Steve Wilks, who tried to remain as neutral as possible about the topic, said this when asked about the pushback to turf:

“I can’t get into hypotheticals,” Wilks said. “I really don’t know. We all have talked about natural grass is great. But, for whatever reason, a lot of teams have gone to the turf. So, ya know, we just gotta execute and go out there and play.”

The overall sentiment amongst players is that Carolina’s turf isn’t all that bad. But, maybe that change will come—as long as Chelsea F.C. returns to town for another friendly.

