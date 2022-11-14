Read full article on original website
Related
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on 'loss and damage' funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders' summit
Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
Comments / 0