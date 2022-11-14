ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy