Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO