Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Thursday November 17, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 10 and October 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Train Testing Through a Stretch of Martin and St. Lucie Counties Friday
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 17, 2022: – Brightline’s test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast again on Friday, November 18, to continue testing at maximum speeds of 110 mph. The testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie...
wqcs.org
Manatee Feeding Program May Resume in December
Florida - Wednesday November 16, 2022: As the first cold front of the season moves into the state, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service said they're getting ready to re-launch the temporary manatee feeding program. The program began last year in the wake of a manatee die off...
wqcs.org
IRSC - Keeping the Promise to Treasure Coast High School Graduates for Tuition-Free Associate Degrees
Sebastian - Wednesday November 16, 2022: At a special assembly Wednesday morning for 12th-grade students at Sebastian River High School, Indian River State College (IRSC) announced the continuation, and expansion, of the IRSC Promise Program, a significant investment in eliminating barriers to higher education. Promise 2023 offers tuition-free Associate degrees...
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
wqcs.org
AAA forecasts 2.9 Million Floridians will Travel This Thanksgiving Holiday; the Most Since 2005
Florida - Tuesday November 15, 2022: AAA forecasts more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019. Nationally AAA expects 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles...
wqcs.org
Governor Makes Three Judicial Appointments
Florida - Wednesday November 16, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made three judicial appointments, one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. * Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit...
Comments / 0