Effingham Radio
Scott O. McDaniel, 52
Scott O. McDaniel, 52, formerly of Effingham, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home in Pinckneyville. Private family services will be held with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Effingham Radio
Alice J. Brasel, 88
Alice J. Brasel, 88, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Effingham Radio
No Attendance at ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs for Thanksgiving Break
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. No school Wednesday, November 23rd through Friday, November 25th for Thanksgiving break. School will RESUME on Monday, November 28th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311, Kristin Charlesworth at 217/408-2185, or Amber Kidd...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Lady Indians Find A Way To Win, Defeat Vandalia 64-59
On Tuesday night the Lady Indians of Altamont traveled to Vandalia for the season opener and came back to win 64-59. Coach Katie Lurkins said it best in the postgame, “Like I told the girls in the locker room, way to find a way to win.” And Altamont found a way to win after battling a slow start in the first quarter. Altamont fell down early trailing by double digits. It was a great start for Vandals Bella Austin, who scored 11 points in the first quarter to give Vandalia the 21-11 lead after 1.
advantagenews.com
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
Man dies in fatal Wentzville crash
The identity of the man who died in a Tuesday morning crash has been revealed.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Brownstown Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, November 21st. Consent Agenda: Motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education held on Monday, October 17, 2022 and the minutes of the Special Meeting of the Board of Education held on Thursday, October 27, 2022; Motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report; Motion to approve the bills as presented; Motion to allow the destruction of Closed Meeting Audio Recordings- at least 18 months or older.
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
