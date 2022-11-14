On Tuesday night the Lady Indians of Altamont traveled to Vandalia for the season opener and came back to win 64-59. Coach Katie Lurkins said it best in the postgame, “Like I told the girls in the locker room, way to find a way to win.” And Altamont found a way to win after battling a slow start in the first quarter. Altamont fell down early trailing by double digits. It was a great start for Vandals Bella Austin, who scored 11 points in the first quarter to give Vandalia the 21-11 lead after 1.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO