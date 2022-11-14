Jackson State has been busy changing the narrative during the Deion Sanders coaching era, even becoming the biggest story in FCS college football this season. Last fall, the Tigers won the SWAC championship for the first time since 2013. This season, not only are they hosting the conference championship game again, but the FCS’ No. 10-ranked team is a heavy favorite to go unbeaten in Sanders’ third campaign and also claim the Celebration Bowl, which eluded the Tigers in a loss to South Carolina State last December.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO