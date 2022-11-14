Read full article on original website
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
prentissheadlight.com
Bryant wins District 1 school board position
District 1 in Jefferson Davis County has a new school board representative. Shari Bryant defeated Alan Hawthorne in the Nov. 8 General Election to serve the Jefferson Davis County School District. “As a long time resident of Jefferson Davis County, I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a...
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
JSU Says Tigers Respect Alcorn, But They’re Ready to Dominate Again
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders spoke highly about Alcorn State and his respect for Braves head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday. The Tigers have already won the SWAC East title for the second year in a row and are set to host the SWAC Championship in Jackson in December. Alcorn State […]
WAPT
Coach Prime excited for his first game at Alcorn State
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to the pandemic in 2020 and Alcorn State opting out of the 2020 Spring season Coach Prime hasn't played a game in Lorman but that all changes Saturday. JSU will put their 10 game win streak on the line against rival Alcorn State this weekend and Coach Prime can't wait for his team to play the Braves.
theanalyst.com
Jackson State Should Think FBS Next Year, But Not in the Way You’re Thinking
Jackson State has been busy changing the narrative during the Deion Sanders coaching era, even becoming the biggest story in FCS college football this season. Last fall, the Tigers won the SWAC championship for the first time since 2013. This season, not only are they hosting the conference championship game again, but the FCS’ No. 10-ranked team is a heavy favorite to go unbeaten in Sanders’ third campaign and also claim the Celebration Bowl, which eluded the Tigers in a loss to South Carolina State last December.
WAPT
8 MRA student athletes sign letters of intent
MADISON, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The MRA Patriots had big class of signees for their seniors. 8 student athletes are...
Madison County Journal
Columbia opening at Renaissance
Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its innovative outdoor apparel and footwear, will be joining the Ridgeland community with the opening of a brand store at The Renaissance at Colony Park, the first of its kind in Mississippi. . To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Nov....
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two from Columbus
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The disappearance of two children from Columbus triggered an Endangered/Missing Child Alert by state law enforcement Thursday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified them as Cylis Vaughn, 4, and Marlie Vaughn, 1. Cylis Vaughn was wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the...
kicks96news.com
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WLBT
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
vicksburgnews.com
WCJHS boys and girl’s basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday
Warren Central High School girls and boys basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday. The Lady Vikes won 28-25 over the Jaguars with Kennedi McKay leading with 11 points. Kelsey Snowden scored seven and Shaniyah Lewis contributed four. Boy’s Game:. WC grabbed a 49-48 with as Nash Morgan...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
WAPT
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
