Homer, MI

wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Penner

Mary Elizabeth Penner, 80, of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. Funeral services for Mary Penner will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Burial will follow at California Corners Cemetery.
MONTGOMERY, MI
wtvbam.com

Athens advances to MHSAA Division Four girls volleyball semifinals

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – The Athens Indians have punched their ticket for the M.H.S.A.A. Girls Volleyball Division Four state semifinals. The third-ranked Indians advanced on Tuesday night with a three games to nothing victory over top-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian. The game scores were 29-27, 25-11 and 25-21. After winning...
ATHENS, MI
wtvbam.com

Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

South Bend man killed in Tuesday night St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 74-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana died on Tuesday in a firey crash near Constantine. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports that a vehicle ran off of North River Road near Quaker Road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames at about 7:00 p.m..
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Bronson and Union City Junior High boys hoop teams score sweeps

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Union City and Bronson recorded sweeps in boys junior high basketball on Wednesday night. Union City defeated Homer in the seventh grade game 57-14 as Nolan Chard scored 23 points and Cy Curry added 10 points. The seventh graders are now 3-0. The Union...
UNION CITY, MI
wtvbam.com

Hoops: U of M moves up, MSU moves into Top-25 Coaches’ Poll

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team is up one spot to 21st in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. The Wolverines are back in action tomorrow in Brooklyn, facing Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic. Michigan is 2-and-0 on the young...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Black ice apparent cause of multiple vehicle crash west of Marshall

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Black ice may have led to a multi-vehicle crash on Verona Road west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say about a half dozen vehicles were involved in the crashes near G Drive North. First reports indicate there were several vehicle rollovers. No...
MARSHALL, MI
wtvbam.com

DDA Board approves first work plans using Main Street templates

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Board approved three work plans with appropriation requests totaling over $2,200 on Wednesday morning which are the first work plans prepared using templates provided by the Michigan Main Street program. Among the requests was one for over $1,300 for the...
COLDWATER, MI

