Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Penner
Mary Elizabeth Penner, 80, of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. Funeral services for Mary Penner will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Burial will follow at California Corners Cemetery.
wtvbam.com
Athens advances to MHSAA Division Four girls volleyball semifinals
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – The Athens Indians have punched their ticket for the M.H.S.A.A. Girls Volleyball Division Four state semifinals. The third-ranked Indians advanced on Tuesday night with a three games to nothing victory over top-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian. The game scores were 29-27, 25-11 and 25-21. After winning...
wtvbam.com
Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
wtvbam.com
Watkins named new Bronson Mayor, Earl now Vice Mayor, Mersman’s contract extended
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – It looked like a game of musical chairs at the start of Monday night’s Bronson City Council meeting. During their first meeting after the General Election, the City Council voted to have Matt Watkins serve as Mayor. The 45-year-old Watkins was first elected to...
wtvbam.com
South Bend man killed in Tuesday night St. Joseph County crash
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 74-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana died on Tuesday in a firey crash near Constantine. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports that a vehicle ran off of North River Road near Quaker Road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames at about 7:00 p.m..
wtvbam.com
Bronson and Union City Junior High boys hoop teams score sweeps
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Union City and Bronson recorded sweeps in boys junior high basketball on Wednesday night. Union City defeated Homer in the seventh grade game 57-14 as Nolan Chard scored 23 points and Cy Curry added 10 points. The seventh graders are now 3-0. The Union...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater City Council approves one year lease with local Putnam’s renovating group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a one year lease on Monday night with a non-profit corporation formed by community members who want to turn the former Putnam Funeral Home at 11 East Chicago into a community center. City Attorney Megan Angell went over the details.
wtvbam.com
Former Hillsdale County deputy enters guilty plea to misconduct in office
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday that a former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy has entered a guilty plea to a charge of misconduct in office. 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14 to three years’...
wtvbam.com
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
wtvbam.com
Hoops: U of M moves up, MSU moves into Top-25 Coaches’ Poll
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team is up one spot to 21st in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. The Wolverines are back in action tomorrow in Brooklyn, facing Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic. Michigan is 2-and-0 on the young...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
wtvbam.com
Black ice apparent cause of multiple vehicle crash west of Marshall
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Black ice may have led to a multi-vehicle crash on Verona Road west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say about a half dozen vehicles were involved in the crashes near G Drive North. First reports indicate there were several vehicle rollovers. No...
wtvbam.com
Quincy Village Council approves request to accept RFP’s on two vacant lots
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Village Council approved a request from Village Manager Brittney Butler on Tuesday night to accept requests for proposals on the potential sale of village owned property at 54 West Chicago Street and at 48 West Chicago Street. The lots are vacant after the...
wtvbam.com
DDA Board approves first work plans using Main Street templates
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Board approved three work plans with appropriation requests totaling over $2,200 on Wednesday morning which are the first work plans prepared using templates provided by the Michigan Main Street program. Among the requests was one for over $1,300 for the...
Comments / 0