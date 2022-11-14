Read full article on original website
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
Execution date set for Mississippi man accused of killing teen in 2000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for the man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in 2000. According to court documents, a December 14 execution date has been set for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. Prosecutors said Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a […]
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two from Columbus
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The disappearance of two children from Columbus triggered an Endangered/Missing Child Alert by state law enforcement Thursday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified them as Cylis Vaughn, 4, and Marlie Vaughn, 1. Cylis Vaughn was wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the...
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. — A man who authorities saidthreatened to crash a stolen airplane into a Tupelo Walmart has died. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The federal prison officials said in a statement to WTVA that Patterson was found unresponsive at 1:20...
Victim hospitalized after shooting on Louisville Street
STARKVILLE — Police are seeking a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that sent one victim to the hospital. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 4:01 p.m. near the Connor Heights apartments located at 1429 Louisville St., according to Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady. SPD located the victim...
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud
Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
