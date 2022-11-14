Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
David Lehman, state development commissioner, will leave office for his deputy
NEW HAVEN — David Lehman, the former New York banker named commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development by Gov. Ned Lamont in March of 2019, who helped the governor navigate unemployment relief during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned from his position overseeing the state's various job training and business programs.
milfordmirror.com
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of...
milfordmirror.com
Audit prompted by CT state police fake ticket scheme expands
A state contractor said its audit of Connecticut State Police traffic ticket data found inconsistencies with dozens of troopers’ records, raising further questions about whether a fake citation scheme involving four officers may have been more widespread. The advisory board for the contractor, The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project,...
milfordmirror.com
Average CT electric bill could jump about $80 a month in January, utility companies say
Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut's largest utility with nearly...
milfordmirror.com
CT native Donna Lopiano among finalists for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three women with Connecticut ties have been selected as finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 class. Stamford native Donna Lopiano, a Southern Connecticut State graduate and former head of the Women's Sports Foundation, is a...
milfordmirror.com
UConn hosting NCAA field hockey Final Four this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn will host the Field Hockey Final Four this weekend at Sherman Family-Sports Complex, with semifinal games taking place Friday and the championship game scheduled for Sunday. North Carolina, the No. 1 seed will face Penn State at noon...
milfordmirror.com
The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting, West Haven's instant classic and the Push for the Playoffs
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting and the Push for the Playoffs. Welcome back to another edition of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut with GameTimeCT producers Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. And with just a weekend...
milfordmirror.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Oxford;Clouds and sun, cold;40;25;WSW;14;47%;51%;2. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;24;WSW;13;47%;52%;2. Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;25;SW;14;47%;52%;2. _____
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball team could have Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson back on Friday
STORRS — The 25th-ranked UConn men's basketball team is 3-0, with average margins of victory of 26.6 points per game, without getting a single point from two of its three best players. Those players appear to be returning to the Huskies' lineup. Soon. Jordan Hawkins, the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard...
milfordmirror.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball point guard Nika Mühl embracing new role: 'She's grown up a lot'
STORRS — Nika Mühl filled in for Paige Bueckers as the UConn women’s basketball team’s starting point guard for 19 games last season. This year, however, Mühl will be taking on the role for the whole season. And already in UConn’s first two games of the year, the junior has shown she’s matured and is ready for the challenge.
Comments / 0