Travis County, TX

David Lehman, state development commissioner, will leave office for his deputy

NEW HAVEN — David Lehman, the former New York banker named commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development by Gov. Ned Lamont in March of 2019, who helped the governor navigate unemployment relief during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned from his position overseeing the state's various job training and business programs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Audit prompted by CT state police fake ticket scheme expands

A state contractor said its audit of Connecticut State Police traffic ticket data found inconsistencies with dozens of troopers’ records, raising further questions about whether a fake citation scheme involving four officers may have been more widespread. The advisory board for the contractor, The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UConn hosting NCAA field hockey Final Four this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn will host the Field Hockey Final Four this weekend at Sherman Family-Sports Complex, with semifinal games taking place Friday and the championship game scheduled for Sunday. North Carolina, the No. 1 seed will face Penn State at noon...
STORRS, CT
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Oxford;Clouds and sun, cold;40;25;WSW;14;47%;51%;2. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;24;WSW;13;47%;52%;2. Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;25;SW;14;47%;52%;2. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY

