ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Schwaig: KSU must be 'razor-focused on what matters most'

By Trey Smith/Cobb Chamber, Chart Riggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN02Q_0jAcEei600
KSU President Kathy “Kat” Schwaig addresses the Cobb Chamber Monday morning. Trey Smith/Cobb Chamber

CUMBERLAND — Newly sworn in Kennesaw State University President Kathy “Kat” Schwaig said Monday her line of work is facing a three-pronged crisis.

Belief in the value and worth of higher education is on the downturn. Enrollment figures are headed toward a “cliff” as younger generations have fewer children. And all the while, Schwaig told the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, demand for educated workers is only going up.

“The workforce is desperate for more graduates,” Schwaig said, adding that Georgia’s expected to need another 188,000 workers with bachelor degrees.

Schwaig, who was invested as KSU’s sixth president last month, told chamber members her university already looks very different from the one she joined two decades ago. Then, KSU was largely a commuter school with 15,000 students. The average age of a student was 28, most of them attending evening classes.

But the university may be at its peak in terms of student body size. Schwaig said, “A four-year university in the South like KSU can expect a decline of about 6% of the student body over the next decade.”

To meet the crisis she outlined, Schwaig added, KSU will have to continue to evolve.

“Given these dynamics, it’s imperative that our ambitions as an institution are razor-focused on what matters most,” she said.

Workforce development, Schwaig said, will be key to that path forward. The university already boasts high-volume business and nursing programs, and recently launched the state’s first financial technology master’s degree program.

That’s not to say the university will be a mere job-placement pipeline. Joined by “some colleagues from the humanities and social sciences,” Schwaig joked “this paragraph is just for you.”

“Majors and courses in the liberal arts are core to who we are as an institution. We are ensuring that they remain an important element in our curriculum,” Schwaig said. “We’re also making sure that students majoring in liberal arts understand how the skills they gain are valuable and needed in our society.”

Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID, highlighted the university’s importance to the region, recalling how she was once “a young girl who sat in the student center … and did her homework while her mom went back to Kennesaw State College and got her degree.”

Though Schwaig is only the university’s sixth president, she’s the third in the last five years. Getting a few chuckles from the audience, Styf introduced Schwaig as “the newest president of Kennesaw State University, and hopefully one that is going to stay for a very long time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Chattahoochee High assistant principal suspended after allegations surface

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A Fulton County assistant principal has been suspended after allegations of having inappropriate contact with a student. Jonathan Adel was placed on suspension for those allegations. In a letter dated Wednesday and sent home to parents, the principal at Chattahoochee High School says the "allegation is...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field

Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. • Light displays synchronized to fun holiday classics. • Tickets only available online. Check out their website for more details: https://shinelightshow.com/. The Shine Lightshow is located in 3 states. Lawrenceville,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
mhstrail.org

Another threat; responsible persons identified

On Monday, Nov. 14, a bomb threat was posted on social media during lunch. McIntosh administrators responded quickly to investigate the situation. At 3:46 p.m. the same day, Principal Maggie Walls sent an email to all McIntosh students with an update:. “Today, during A Lunch at McIntosh High School, the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy