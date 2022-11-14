Schwaig: KSU must be 'razor-focused on what matters most'

KSU President Kathy “Kat” Schwaig addresses the Cobb Chamber Monday morning. Trey Smith/Cobb Chamber

CUMBERLAND — Newly sworn in Kennesaw State University President Kathy “Kat” Schwaig said Monday her line of work is facing a three-pronged crisis.

Belief in the value and worth of higher education is on the downturn. Enrollment figures are headed toward a “cliff” as younger generations have fewer children. And all the while, Schwaig told the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, demand for educated workers is only going up.

“The workforce is desperate for more graduates,” Schwaig said, adding that Georgia’s expected to need another 188,000 workers with bachelor degrees.

Schwaig, who was invested as KSU’s sixth president last month, told chamber members her university already looks very different from the one she joined two decades ago. Then, KSU was largely a commuter school with 15,000 students. The average age of a student was 28, most of them attending evening classes.

But the university may be at its peak in terms of student body size. Schwaig said, “A four-year university in the South like KSU can expect a decline of about 6% of the student body over the next decade.”

To meet the crisis she outlined, Schwaig added, KSU will have to continue to evolve.

“Given these dynamics, it’s imperative that our ambitions as an institution are razor-focused on what matters most,” she said.

Workforce development, Schwaig said, will be key to that path forward. The university already boasts high-volume business and nursing programs, and recently launched the state’s first financial technology master’s degree program.

That’s not to say the university will be a mere job-placement pipeline. Joined by “some colleagues from the humanities and social sciences,” Schwaig joked “this paragraph is just for you.”

“Majors and courses in the liberal arts are core to who we are as an institution. We are ensuring that they remain an important element in our curriculum,” Schwaig said. “We’re also making sure that students majoring in liberal arts understand how the skills they gain are valuable and needed in our society.”

Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID, highlighted the university’s importance to the region, recalling how she was once “a young girl who sat in the student center … and did her homework while her mom went back to Kennesaw State College and got her degree.”

Though Schwaig is only the university’s sixth president, she’s the third in the last five years. Getting a few chuckles from the audience, Styf introduced Schwaig as “the newest president of Kennesaw State University, and hopefully one that is going to stay for a very long time.”