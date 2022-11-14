ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County Treasurer hosts taxpayer town hall

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner is hosting a “Taxpayer Town Hall" on Tuesday that is intended to address issues related to 2023 property tax payments and policy proposals concerning the senior/disabled exemption program.

The Nov. 15 event will be 6 to 7 p.m. in the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture auditorium, 2315 W. First Avenue. There will be an opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.

Baumgartner said past town halls have provided an opportunity to connect citizens with property tax assistance options. In addition, he said the forums raise awareness about the role of the county treasurer in collecting, safeguarding and investing public funds.

Earlier this year, Baumgartner announced that the county’s tax roll had grown by $56 million in 2022, an 8% increase over the prior year, to a new total of $769.5 million.

He said an annual 1% property tax increase authorized by Spokane County, cities, and other taxing districts contributed to the year-over-year tax roll growth.

Voter approved levies passed in 2021 also resulted in some taxpayers seeing an increase in their property tax bills, he said.

On average, 41% of a tax bill consists of taxes approved by voters through bond and levy ballot measures, according to Baumgartner.

Property taxes paid towards public education make up the majority, approximately 58%, of the overall tax roll, he said.

The Center Square

The Center Square

