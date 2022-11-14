Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Can't Commit To Call Of Duty Being On PlayStation Forever, Obviously
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has once again commented on Call of Duty's future on consoles that compete with Xbox. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said "there's no contract that could be written that says forever," but he expects Call of Duty to remain available on PlayStation for some time.
Gamespot
OLED Switch Draws Roughly Half The Power Of Launch Switch - Report
Historic energy prices in Europe and other regions have many consumers wondering just how much their video game consoles cost them per year. An updated report from Eurogamer suggests that the launch PS5 is still the biggest energy hog on the block, though the Xbox Series X isn't far behind. And the OLED Switch appears to be much more efficient than its launch counterpart.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News
For anyone hoping that Cyberpunk 2077’s big DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was going to be a free addon, guess again, as CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that if will have a pricetag. So much for liberty. Although I guess they did say it...
Gamespot
Phil Spencer On Why The Xbox Streaming Console Isn't Ready Yet
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has commented on the company's plans for an Xbox game-streaming device--codenamed Keystone--saying the team decided to rework the unit this past May because it was proving to be too expensive. This Keystone device was recently spotted on Spencer's shelf, sparking new discussion about it. Speaking...
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Gamespot
Civilization 6's New Leader Pass Features 18 Powerful Historical Figures
Civilization 6's new Leader Pass adds 18 head-of-states from various regions. 12 of the leaders are all-new faces and six of them are different versions of existing in-game leaders. They will be added in six individual DLCs releasing from November 2022 through March 2023. The first pack, launching on November 21, is called Great Negotiators and features Abraham Lincoln, Queen Mbande Nzinga, and Sultan Saladin.
Gamespot
Xbox's November Updates Include Improvements To Wishlists And Captures
Xbox rolled out new updates for November, including closer integration with Discord. Aside from being able to join a Discord call directly from the console, there are minor upgrades in the Microsoft Store, Captures, Power Options, and more. In the Microsoft Store, when games on your wishlist go on sale,...
Gamespot
The Division Heartland Gets Rating From ESRB, Suggesting Release Is Coming Up Soon
The Division Heartland, Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play Division game, has been rated for release in America, which suggests the game might be set to launch relatively soon. The ESRB database contains a listing for Heartland on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The ratings group assigned the title an M rating, which is the same rating as The Division and The Division 2. The ratings description doesn't give much away, but it does mention how players will take on the role of an elite government agent trying to restore order.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More
Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
Gamespot
Ingress, Pokemon Go's Predecessor, Is Celebrating 10th Anniversary By Making Players See Red
If you've played Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, or any game from Niantic, you've used mechanics and data that came from Ingress, the company's first-ever real-world game. First released when Niantic was part of Google in 2012, Ingress is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a full year's worth of in-game events.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Gamespot
Solitaire, Minesweeper, And More Now Playable Inside Microsoft Teams
Microsoft is trying to encourage coworkers to build trust with one another by adding Solitaire, Minesweeper, and more into Microsoft Teams. Starting from today, Microsoft Teams now has a range of games built into the video-calling software, including Minesweeper, Solitaire, Wordament, and IceBreakers (thanks, The Verge). You'll probably remember Minesweeper as that one game that almost no one knows how to play, and Solitaire needs no introduction.
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.
Gamespot
PlayStation VR 2 Preorders Go Live Today: Register For An Invite Now
PlayStation VR 2 preorders go live today, November 15, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. If you're interested, you must register for an invitation at PlayStation Direct. To register, you need to sign in to or create a PSN ID. Once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you are chosen. Just to be clear, simply registering for a preorder invitation doesn't guarantee that you will be able to preorder via PlayStation Direct. The system sounds similar to the old way of doing PS5 restocks at PS Direct. You can express your interest in preordering, and then hopefully PlayStation will send an offer your way.
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Is Discounted, Comes With Bonus Controller
With Black Friday around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be one of the most popular gaming products at major retailers. In fact, we already know that multiple retailers will have the Xbox Series S for $250 starting November 17. This bundle deal at eBay is worth considering too, though.
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on 'loss and damage' funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6's AI-Assisted Dynamic Control Scheme Will Let Your Parents Easily Beat You Up
Mastering special moves and complex combos in Street Fighter games requires plenty of skill, but for Street Fighter 6, Capcom is planning to make the game more approachable with three separate control schemes. While the Modern control scheme streamlines the input process in comparison to the Classic setup, the Dynamic control scheme option does more heavy lifting for a player by executing attacks based on positioning.
Cop27: EU agrees to loss and damage fund to help poor countries recover from climate disasters
A breakthrough looked possible in the deadlocked global climate talks on Friday as the European Union made a dramatic intervention to agree to key developing world demands on financial help for poor countries. In the early hours of Friday at the Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt, the European Commission...
Comments / 0