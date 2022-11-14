PlayStation VR 2 preorders go live today, November 15, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. If you're interested, you must register for an invitation at PlayStation Direct. To register, you need to sign in to or create a PSN ID. Once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you are chosen. Just to be clear, simply registering for a preorder invitation doesn't guarantee that you will be able to preorder via PlayStation Direct. The system sounds similar to the old way of doing PS5 restocks at PS Direct. You can express your interest in preordering, and then hopefully PlayStation will send an offer your way.

2 DAYS AGO