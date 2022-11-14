ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phil Spencer Can't Commit To Call Of Duty Being On PlayStation Forever, Obviously

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has once again commented on Call of Duty's future on consoles that compete with Xbox. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said "there's no contract that could be written that says forever," but he expects Call of Duty to remain available on PlayStation for some time.
OLED Switch Draws Roughly Half The Power Of Launch Switch - Report

Historic energy prices in Europe and other regions have many consumers wondering just how much their video game consoles cost them per year. An updated report from Eurogamer suggests that the launch PS5 is still the biggest energy hog on the block, though the Xbox Series X isn't far behind. And the OLED Switch appears to be much more efficient than its launch counterpart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News

For anyone hoping that Cyberpunk 2077’s big DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was going to be a free addon, guess again, as CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that if will have a pricetag. So much for liberty. Although I guess they did say it...
Phil Spencer On Why The Xbox Streaming Console Isn't Ready Yet

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has commented on the company's plans for an Xbox game-streaming device--codenamed Keystone--saying the team decided to rework the unit this past May because it was proving to be too expensive. This Keystone device was recently spotted on Spencer's shelf, sparking new discussion about it. Speaking...
Civilization 6's New Leader Pass Features 18 Powerful Historical Figures

Civilization 6's new Leader Pass adds 18 head-of-states from various regions. 12 of the leaders are all-new faces and six of them are different versions of existing in-game leaders. They will be added in six individual DLCs releasing from November 2022 through March 2023. The first pack, launching on November 21, is called Great Negotiators and features Abraham Lincoln, Queen Mbande Nzinga, and Sultan Saladin.
Xbox's November Updates Include Improvements To Wishlists And Captures

Xbox rolled out new updates for November, including closer integration with Discord. Aside from being able to join a Discord call directly from the console, there are minor upgrades in the Microsoft Store, Captures, Power Options, and more. In the Microsoft Store, when games on your wishlist go on sale,...
The Division Heartland Gets Rating From ESRB, Suggesting Release Is Coming Up Soon

The Division Heartland, Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play Division game, has been rated for release in America, which suggests the game might be set to launch relatively soon. The ESRB database contains a listing for Heartland on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The ratings group assigned the title an M rating, which is the same rating as The Division and The Division 2. The ratings description doesn't give much away, but it does mention how players will take on the role of an elite government agent trying to restore order.
Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More

Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X

Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank

Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Solitaire, Minesweeper, And More Now Playable Inside Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is trying to encourage coworkers to build trust with one another by adding Solitaire, Minesweeper, and more into Microsoft Teams. Starting from today, Microsoft Teams now has a range of games built into the video-calling software, including Minesweeper, Solitaire, Wordament, and IceBreakers (thanks, The Verge). You'll probably remember Minesweeper as that one game that almost no one knows how to play, and Solitaire needs no introduction.
Reuters

Australia condemns North Korean missile launch

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.
PlayStation VR 2 Preorders Go Live Today: Register For An Invite Now

PlayStation VR 2 preorders go live today, November 15, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. If you're interested, you must register for an invitation at PlayStation Direct. To register, you need to sign in to or create a PSN ID. Once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you are chosen. Just to be clear, simply registering for a preorder invitation doesn't guarantee that you will be able to preorder via PlayStation Direct. The system sounds similar to the old way of doing PS5 restocks at PS Direct. You can express your interest in preordering, and then hopefully PlayStation will send an offer your way.
Xbox Series S Is Discounted, Comes With Bonus Controller

With Black Friday around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be one of the most popular gaming products at major retailers. In fact, we already know that multiple retailers will have the Xbox Series S for $250 starting November 17. This bundle deal at eBay is worth considering too, though.
Street Fighter 6's AI-Assisted Dynamic Control Scheme Will Let Your Parents Easily Beat You Up

Mastering special moves and complex combos in Street Fighter games requires plenty of skill, but for Street Fighter 6, Capcom is planning to make the game more approachable with three separate control schemes. While the Modern control scheme streamlines the input process in comparison to the Classic setup, the Dynamic control scheme option does more heavy lifting for a player by executing attacks based on positioning.

