27 First News
Janet Lee Faust, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Faust, 67, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 5, 2022. Janet was born October 12, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Martha Price and lived in the Youngstown area most of her life. Janet was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
27 First News
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
27 First News
Paul A. Resch, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1946...
27 First News
Jenna Nicole Bonetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas. She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks, and laughing with friends, and spending time with family. She loved...
27 First News
David “Rosie” Rotz, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Rosie” Rotz died Wednesday evening, November 9, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, after a 5-year battle with kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ann (Koletich) Rotz, who both died in 1992. Although...
27 First News
Donna L. Leskovec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Leskovec, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Donna was born January 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Crescenzo “Christy” and Angeline “Angela” (Alexander) Mancini. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, she...
27 First News
Sandra A. Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Wilson, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home. Sandra was born April 26, 1952, in Maryland, a daughter of the late Dale McGinnis and Louise Swiger McGinnis and came to the Youngstown area as a child. Sandy worked...
27 First News
Joseph P. Molaskey, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Molaskey passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 14, with his family by his side. Joe was born August 16, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph C. Molaskey and Mary Tebelak Molaskey. He married Stella Sensesak on March 15,...
27 First News
Saleem Khan, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saleem Khan, 41, passed away Monday night, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Saleem was born January 9, 1981, in Youngstown, a son of Dr. Irfan and Akhande Khan and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1999 graduate of Boardman High...
27 First News
Hazel Jean “Cookie” Cowles, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Jean “Cookie” Cowles, 80, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital. Hazel, who was affectionately known as Cookie, was born December 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles Lovitz and Thelma Thomas Lovitz. A lifelong area...
27 First News
Larry Thomas McFall, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Thomas McFall, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 25, 1943, at East Liverpool City Hospital, an only son of the late Walter and Virginia (Jeffries Laport) McFall. Larry was...
27 First News
Carol Ann Reed, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Reed, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born January 11, 1941, in Cream City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Hall and the late Edith (Goleno) Hall. Carol retired from Packard Electric...
27 First News
Brad Michael Weaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Michael Weaver, age 50, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Hospice House. He was born on February 9, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio to Dennis and Kathleen (Bellino) Weaver. Brad graduated...
27 First News
Laura Lyleen Canale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Kennedy (Canale) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She was born on March 31, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio to Antonio Canale and Nancy Canale Woodrum. Laura loved spending time with family and...
27 First News
Cedric Vernell Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cedric Vernell Adams passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1957, to Willis Adams Sr. and Ulysees Presley Adams in Youngstown, Ohio, the second youngest of seven children. Some had the privilege of knowing Cedric, but close family and...
27 First News
Robert James Brocker, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Brocker, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Briarfield Place in Boardman. He was born November 3, 1926, in Guffey, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert John and Hannah McGrew Brocker. Robert was a United States Army veteran. During his long career...
27 First News
Robert A. Schilling, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling. He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west...
27 First News
Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida. Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.
27 First News
Margaret J. “Peg” Moherman, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” J. Moherman, 93, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She was born October 22, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles F. McCreay, Sr. and Ena (Thompson) McCreay Nolan. Peg was a homemaker and a...
27 First News
Carol Kelley Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kelley Kerr, 92, of Warren, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born, August 19, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Kelley. She was a graduate of Salem High School and Randolph Macon...
