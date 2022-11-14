ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?

Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Funny Farm Rescue Rooster Missing – $1800 Reward Offered

Squiggy the rooster is missing and the folks at Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing are not laughing. The rooster they call "the most famous rooster in the world" flew the coop on Nov 8th and hasn't been seen since. Funny Farm says that day was a busy one with many visitors at the rescue and they are hoping that Squiggy's disappearance was just a mistake.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Northfield NJ
