Texas State

Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer

Houston - The newly elected Harris County Treasurer has made history. Why? Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer, ever. Carla Wyatt worked in the county building 20 years ago as an Intern. She’ll soon return as an elected official. "It’s very special for me because don’t make...
Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
