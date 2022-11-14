Read full article on original website
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back at investigation into elections
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced an investigation into the county's election process. This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities. It's not the first time the two high-profile Democrats have sparred....
Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer
Houston - The newly elected Harris County Treasurer has made history. Why? Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer, ever. Carla Wyatt worked in the county building 20 years ago as an Intern. She’ll soon return as an elected official. "It’s very special for me because don’t make...
After local GOP complaints, District Attorney Kim Ogg launches probe into Harris County election 'irregularities'
Ogg asked the Texas Rangers for help investigating "credible" complaints regarding county polling location issues.
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in our 15-county viewing area to get a better picture of how Central Texans voted.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border
Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
Late openings, lack of paper and bad communication, Harris County leaders hear about election issues
Harris County leaders still don't know the extent of what went wrong during Election Day, although they're making suggestions on improving future polls.
Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
Texas House Speaker advocates investing massive state surplus in infrastructure
HOUSTON - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appeared in Houston Wednesday to discuss the massive amount of extra money state lawmakers will soon be spending. The state's budget surplus is estimated at $27 billion and Phelan believes the number could rise to $30 billion soon after the legislature convenes in January.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
