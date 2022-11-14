Read full article on original website
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $109.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share. The shipping company posted revenue...
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $36 million. On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Macy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $108 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
