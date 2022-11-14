Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
KBTX.com
Man accused of throwing axe at police officer indicted by grand jury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man who reportedly charged and threw an axe at a College Station police officer in September was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant. On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Andrew Choi was hallucinating and...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
kwhi.com
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE
A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
KBTX.com
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
News Channel 25
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler
A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
Traffic diverted on US-90 car lodged underneath mobile home following crash, sheriff says
SkyEye was above the scene and captured video of the car lodged all the way underneath the trailer. As far as traffic goes, this is what the sheriff advises.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Waverly (New Waverly, TX)
According to the New Waverly Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in New Waverly on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-45 at around 2 a.m. involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.
KBTX.com
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested for having an intimate relationship with an inmate. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon, a 14-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was charged with a 3rd-degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody.
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint
Feds believe one man has terrorized bank branches twice in 10 days, and both holdups have one thing in common.
KBTX.com
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
