College Station, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis

WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
BRYAN, TX

