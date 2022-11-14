Mom Builds Epic Garden So She Can Grow Flowers For her Daughter’s Wedding Day

Now that is love.

A day every girl dreams of, a board every girl creates on Pinterest, maybe one of the most special days of any woman's life; their wedding. Choosing between a color scheme, the most perfect fitting wedding dress, what flavor of cake you will have, how you want your hair done and the flowers you will carry .

All of the details of wedding planning is so fun but if you have done it before you quickly start to realize how fast the expenses start to add up. Topping the list as one of the most costly items at a wedding is fresh flowers, used to create bouquets, centerpieces, and add charm throughout the ceremony and reception. One neat way to cut costs that seems scary but is completely doable is growing your very own wedding flowers, or having a close loved one do it for you! This is what the mom of @gracemandeville has done for her sister's wedding, and they turned out beautiful.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The mom, an avid fruit and vegetable gardener had not grown many flower varieties prior to tackling the test of growing flowers for her daughter's wedding, but she dived in head first and the results were nothing shy of stunning. She started her seedlings in a greenhouse marking all the different varieties. Once large enough they got transplanted outside to grow big and strong before the wedding day. On the day of their wedding the flower bouquets boosted beautiful arrangements that showed an array of blooms and fillers, some dried and some fresh.

Are you an avid home gardener and have your own or a loved ones wedding coming in the future years? Consider growing your own florals for the special day!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.