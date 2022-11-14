Youngstown State star named MVFC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week the league announced Monday.
McLaughlin is coming off a historic Saturday where he became the NCAA's all-time rushing leader.
He now has 8,082 yards in his career.
In the loss to Missouri State on Saturday, McLaughlin racked up 227 yards with a touchdown.
It is his fifth 200-plus-yard rushing game, which set a new school record.
YSU wraps up the regular season at home on Saturday against Southern Illinois.
