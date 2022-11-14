Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Evogene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. The agricultural company posted revenue of $466,000 in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
MySanAntonio
Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $109.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share. The shipping company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
MySanAntonio
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Comments / 0