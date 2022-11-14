Read full article on original website
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie
Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.
'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies' Trailer Reveals a Different Side to the Headline-Making Case
If you’re a true crime fan, there’s no doubt that you’ve heard the tragic story of the death of Caylee Anthony and the larger-than-life trial against her mother, Casey Anthony. For the first time since her acquittal, Anthony is stepping in front of the camera and putting all the power into the hands of a production company who are making a three-part docuseries based on the happenings of her daughter’s mysterious death and the media heavy trial that would follow. Over the weekend, we shared the short yet satisfying first teaser from the Alexandra Haggiag Dean-created series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, and today, Peacock has released a full trailer giving us a look at your latest true crime obsession.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Why Alicent Isn’t the Villain You Think She Is on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. It’s safe to admit that HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has gotten off to a stellar start. When the discourse around the series initially began, many were largely cynical — and for good reason. The final seasons of Game of Thrones had culminated in one of the most loathed finales in recent memory and a prequel set almost 200 years before didn’t inspire much confidence. However, there’s since been a change of heart for the viewers who all agree that the debut season is fairly strong. That said, there’s a character that has continued to face fans’ ire and that is Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains Why Namor's Origins Were Changed
Without doubt, one of the biggest break-outs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, with his portrayal of the 'Feathered Serpent God' Namor seen as a massive highlight of the emotionally-charged sequel. Traditionally, in the comic books, the character of Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, but in the film, his background and origin are changed to that of the King of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people connected to the Mayans who were driven from their home in the Yucatan Peninsula when the Spanish crossed the Atlantic and invaded.
How to Watch 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker
Time to break out the Christmas lights and hang the stockings over the fireplace. The holidays just got a little brighter, as the beloved character Ralphie Parker is dreaming up new presents to give this year with his big return. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the HBO Max exclusive film is arriving to the streamer with a bang. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas films of the year. Actor Peter Billingsley is playing Ralphie roughly 40 years after he first burst onto the screen playing the nervous, quirky kid, and this time around he’s playing a desperate father trying to make the holidays as fun as possible for his family.
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store
If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix's Blockbuster, but it's no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.
Patrick Dempsey Denies Working on New Show With Ellen Pompeo
Disenchanted star Patrick Dempsey has denied rumours circulating that he will be starring in a new show alongside his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo. Dempsey is not working on any new show, but has expressed his gratitude in having worked with Pompeo on the medical drama. A recent...
'Dune 2': Zendaya Shares Set Image on Location in Abu Dhabi
Production on Dune: Part Two is well underway, having kicked off back in July. Filming for the highly anticipated sequel is expected to take place in a variety of locations including Budapest, Jordan, and Italy. Yesterday, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes look on location in Abu Dhabi. The actress shared a sneak peek on her Instagram story showing the picturesque sunset on Arrakis. Arrakis, a fictional desert world, is an important part of the movie because of its spice, the greatest treasure in the Dune universe. The harsh planet is the home of Zendaya's character, a Fremen named Chani Kynes.
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies
King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
How to Watch 'Elite' Season 6
Word on the street says Season 6 of Élite is about to arrive, if the steamy, intriguing new trailers are anything to go by. The soapy, wildly-addictive teen murder mystery has become a worldwide hit since it premiered in 2018, introducing audiences to the cutthroat world of the exclusive private school, Las Encinas. Filling the void that Gossip Girl left in its wake and pushing boundaries even before Euphoria burst onto the scene, the Spanish drama strives to capture the hedonistic lives of Spain's wealthy younger generation. Since it's not available on a traditional network, sometimes people have difficulty finding where to stream it. Take a look below to find out where to stream the newest season of Élite.
Ranking All ‘Family Guy’ Thanksgiving Episodes, According to IMDb
Seth McFarlane's hit series Family Guy has been around for over two decades, entertaining (and at times, offending) millions of fans around the world. The series centers around the Griffin family and their eccentric group of friends as they live their daily lives, so it just makes sense that the occasional holiday episode would pop up.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
‘The Menu’ Ending Explained: What Does It Mean to Truly Cook?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Menu. The best part of the thriller that is The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, comes in its final course. As such, it is worth breaking down what exactly plays out when we arrive there and what it all means. There is quite a long journey to get there, full of many courses that telegraph where this is all going, but it is still at its best when we get to see it all come together. If it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to dive headfirst into all the spoilers of this ending. In the event you haven’t yet seen the film, best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve tasted it for yourself. If you have seen it, then let's dig in.
