C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has once again been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Indiana on Saturday. It’s the third time this year Stroud has received the honor this season.

The Buckeyes won against the Hoosiers at home thanks in large part because of Stroud’s work. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-14 route. His touchdown passes went to four different receivers, none of which were more special than Kamryn Babb’s first career catch.

If possible, Stroud is putting together an underrated campaign for someone who is in the thick of the Heisman race. He leads the country in passing efficiency (188.2) and passing touchdowns (34). He is in the top five in three other categories; second in yards per attempt (9.92), third in passes of 30-plus yards (21), and fifth in yards per completion (14.78).

Stroud is currently the betting favorite to take home the bronze statue, but there’s plenty of season left with the high-stakes games still remaining through the next three weeks.

Stroud will attempt to build on his Heisman campaign and his team’s journey towards a potential Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff when Ohio State travels to College Park to take on Maryland this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.