Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11
Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
Patriots’ Devin McCourty walks back Brian Daboll-Joe Judge Giants comparison
Devin McCourty is taking back some comments he made over the weekend. The New England Patriots safety went on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and talked about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Giants coach turned Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. BUY GIANTS TICKETS:...
Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.
Patriots Ex Damien Woody: 'Jets Will Win AFC East'
The former New England offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst predicts a shocking finish to the 2022 NFL season.
Minkah Fitzpatrick could return from appendectomy when Steelers face Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick apparently isn’t going to let a little bout with appendicitis keep him from missing more than one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, three days after the two-time All-Pro free safety had an appendectomy, coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could return Sunday when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday while Patriots wrecked Colts offense
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay watched the horror show that was the New England Patriots defense making second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger the main course dish of their sack lunch in the Week 9 AFC matchup. Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks on a day when...
Yardbarker
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
Devin McCourty clarifies comments on difference between Joe Judge, Brian Daboll
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a guest on CBS on Sunday and made some interesting comments about the difference between New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and his predecessor, Joe Judge. McCourty clarified his comments on Monday.
