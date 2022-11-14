Read full article on original website
NetEase: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HANGZHOU, China (AP) _ NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $941.8 million. The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.59 per share. The internet technology company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the...
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $109.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share. The shipping company posted revenue...
Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
