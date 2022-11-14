Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters to Celebrate Grand Re-Openings with Community Celebrations
On Friday, November 18 at 8 a.m., the Sparks community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. After, at 9 a.m., the Reno community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Valhalla Holiday Faire returns to Grand Hall
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 26th Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire is coming back to the Grand Hall from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18-20. This free three-day holiday celebration will feature an craft fair, holiday music, and even a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The fair will be...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Northern Lights Festival returning to Incline Village, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors. The schedule is on the organization’s website at NorthernLightsTahoe.com, and most events are free.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local officials push back on Tahoe’s inclusion on travel company’s ‘No List’ in 2023
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local officials have pushed back on Lake Tahoe being placed on a longtime tourist/travel company’s list of places not to visit in 2023. Fodor’s Travel, a company that publishes guidebooks and a yearly list of places to visit, or not, recently recommended tourists bypass Lake Tahoe next year due to a “people problem,” — crowded beaches and trails and traffic that slows to a crawl that is also threatening the lake’s famous clarity.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sierra-at-Tahoe announces early December opening
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening for the season early next month after suffering extensive damage from the Caldor Fire and were unable to spin lifts for all but one weekend during the 2021-22 season. The resort has announced it will open on Saturday, Dec. 3, and...
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Edgewood Tahoe unveils new luxury Villa Suites
STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites along the lake’s South Shore. The two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units are located adjacent to the main lodge and fronting the eighth and ninth fairways. “The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe have...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City raises airport landing fees, approves defensible space agreement with Conservancy
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Airport will be raising its landing fees for visitors, following approval from the South Lake Tahoe City Council during its Tuesday, Nov. 15, meeting. The goal of the landing fee adjustments is to make the airport more self-sufficient and less reliant...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe placed on travel, tourism company’s ‘No List’ for 2023
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has been placed on a travel/tourism company’s “No List” for 2023. Fodor’s Travel, a longtime tourist, travel company that publishes guidebooks and a yearly list of places to visit, or not, has recommended tourists bypass Lake Tahoe next year due to a “people problem,” — crowded beaches and trails and traffic that slows to a crawl that is also threatening the lake’s famous clarity.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe planners to consider special permit for car rental business
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday will consider allowing a temporary use permit to allow for a car rental shop on Lake Tahoe Boulevard called “Rent a Toyota.”. The current property at 2296 Lake Tahoe Boulevard is operated by Jim Bagan...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Coalition for Homeless thankful for angel donors
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced this week it has received a $100,000 donation from Kyle and Jessica Aster. The Asters made a donation of $100,000 that will help with operational shortfall as winter begins, said a news release. “These funds are helping at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Hospital awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital received another ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data —including data related to medication administration, falls and trauma, and hand hygiene — that are peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals. This ‘A’ grade is a result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
nnbw.com
Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno
Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council rejects construction bids for rec, aquatic center, changes schedule
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday evening voted to reject all bids for construction on the recreation and aquatics center project. The city received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million for the estimated $52 million project.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
Comments / 0