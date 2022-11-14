Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray May Miss More Time
After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
A Handful of Roster Moves for the AZ Cardinals
Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward has been signed to the active roster. Coward played in 71% of the offensive snaps last week against the Rams. Arizona is in desperate need of offensive linemen with the injuries to Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, and D.J. Humpries. In order for this move...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (toe) limited again on Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Jefferson appears on track to play in Week 11's matchup against a Dallas Cowboys' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points (27.9) allowed per game wide receivers after two limited practices. Jefferson's current projection includes 6.8 receptions for...
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen will be limited in practice on Wednesday following Week 10's loss the Minnesota Vikings. According to Sean McDermott, Allen was not reinjured last week, but the team will stick with the same practice regimen for their star quarterback. The Bills plan to evaluate him each day and determine his practice load from there.
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Matthew Stafford (concussion) full participant in Rams' Thursday session
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) fully practiced on Thursday. Stafford's consecutive full practices keeps him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out one game while in concussion protocol. In a matchup against a Saints' team allowing 17 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Stafford to score 14.0 FanDuel points.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 11 Sleepers
This week's sleeper show features just one quarterback streamer, a running back who needs to be rostered in way more leagues, a Kansas City wide receiver you're likely not expecting, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith (knee) logs another limited practice on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Smith's back-to-back limited sessions is a good sign towards his Week 11 status against an Indianapolis Colts' defense giving up 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Smith's current projection includes 5.5 receptions for 67.2 yards...
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
