Read full article on original website
Related
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
Will it be a snowy winter? Some see increase in chances, latest NOAA outlook shows
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Baja California, Mexico, shakes San Diego
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California was felt in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes quietly on pace to break NFL passing record
Patrick Mahomes did his thing for the AFC-best Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, leading the team back from a
Patrick Mahomes admits he was skeptical of play call ahead of game-winning TD
The Chiefs beat the Chargers on the same play they burned them with in primetime last season, and Patrick Mahomes admitted on “The Drive” that he had his doubts about the play call.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
San Francisco 49ers’ fan takeover in Mexico City in full effect at Estadio Azteca
The 49ers fans are expected to be owning Mexico City for "Monday Night Football."
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
TMZ.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Claims He Broke TV During 'SNF' Game, Followers Call BS
9:34 AM PT -- Internet sleuths are callin' BS on Hardman's story ... claiming the wideout may have used an app to trick his followers into believing he actually broke his flat-screen. The image Hardman tweeted looks a whole lot like a YouTube video that you can put on your...
The Chargers threw Chiefs’ Travis Kelce a curveball. How he still got the last laugh
At age 33, Travis Kelce is as productive as ever. How does he do it? The game-winning touchdown in L.A. gives us the insight.
Drone video shows how historic snow event paralyzed western New York
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm produced snowfall totals of more than 70 inches in parts of Upstate New York.
7 weather extremes that will impact NFL games this season
The start of the 2022-2023 NFL football season means players and fans will be exposed to weather extremes
Historic snowstorm drops over 80 inches in Buffalo area as western New York digs out
A historic lake-effect snowstorm that buried western New York, including the Buffalo metro area, finally came to an end Monday after leaving three dead and dropping over 80 inches of snow in four days.
When was the last time an NFL game was moved due to snow?
The Buffalo Bills chose to move Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit, but this isn’t the first time the team had to move a game to Ford Field due to snow.
Watch: Chimp's emotional reunion with baby following C-section warms hearts
If you are lost in the eyes of baby Kucheza, a viral video of his reunion with his mother after a brief separation following birth will surely warm your heart.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
4K+
Followers
348
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 8