Giant to open first new Baltimore City supermarket in more than a decade Friday

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
A Giant in Perry Hall is pictured. Doors will open on a new Giant in Locust Point Doors at 6 a.m. Friday. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Giant Food plans to open the grocer’s first new store in Baltimore in more than a decade Friday in Locust Point.

The food retailer started in June gutting and remodeling a former Shoppers grocery store in Southside Marketplace on East Fort Avenue, where it is leasing the more than 44,000-square-foot space. The store will employ 150 people.

It will be Giant’s sixth store in the city. The last one opened on West 41st Street in Hampden in March 2012 as a replacement for a smaller store nearby that closed in the Rotunda mall.

Giant, which operates 165 stores in Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Delaware, is the region’s largest grocer.

The supermarket chain is competing with a growing number of discount grocers that have been expanding in the Baltimore region. Giant does that by offering sales as well as full-service departments that others don’t offer, said Gary Budd, Giant’s director of strategic planning and execution.

“If you look at our ads and put our ads against anybody in the marketplace, they’re certainly comparable from a value perspective,” Budd said. “We provide many services that those other retailers do not.”

The Locust Point store will feature the grocer’s newest layout and include full-service meat and seafood departments, produce, floral and prepared food sections with a sushi bar. Prepared items include pizza, chicken and smoked foods made in-house such as pulled pork and brisket. Customers also can shop online for delivery or pick up from the store.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. Friday. The first 500 customers to enter will be given a free turkey and a free pie, the retailer said.

