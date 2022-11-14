Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
klkntv.com
Spam introduces a limited edition Figgy Pudding flavor for the holidays.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since pumpkin spice spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago…. The canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor. It’s a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat, and dried fruit. So think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg,...
klkntv.com
Homestead National Historical Park announces annual winter festival dates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Homestead National Historical Park has announced the dates for its annual Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. This holiday season, events will begin on Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 30. Visitors will be able to see the winter traditions of those who lived on...
klkntv.com
Omaha airport adds new airline with twice-weekly flight to Minneapolis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha airport will be getting a new airline, which will provide nonstop service to Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will become Eppley Airfield’s eighth airline. A twice-weekly flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport will begin...
klkntv.com
Flurries on Thursday; Reinforcing shot of cold air for Friday
Wednesday’s sunshine was very short-lived. The clouds have returned and they are keeping temperatures a bit warmer on Thursday morning when compared to recent mornings. On top of that, we are also seeing some snow moving about the area. Flurries will be possible, especially on Thursday morning. We do...
klkntv.com
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to host first Holiday Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its first-ever holiday Market this Saturday. The market will be held inside the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early access for Black Friday membership deals will also be available onsite.
klkntv.com
Hammer time: Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln seeks tool donations on Giving Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The season of giving is upon us, and Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is looking for people to give money and tools to its cause. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, but Habitat for Humanity is dubbing it #GivingTOOLSDay. It wants people to make monetary donations or...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $5 million grant to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska awarded $5 million to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society to help COVID-19 recovery efforts. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The County Agricultural Society Program was adopted during the 2022 legislative session to offset the negative economic impacts...
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission offers free Thanksgiving meals and baskets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is once again offering a full Thanksgiving meal, not only to all of the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone who would otherwise be alone and could use a meal. The mission will begin serving people at 11:30 a.m. and...
klkntv.com
Cold for the rest of the week
Monday night’s snow fell mainly south and east of Lincoln. With below-freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning, any remaining moisture may create a few slick spots to the south and east of Lincoln. Drivers should exercise caution in these areas, especially on bridges and overpasses. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
klkntv.com
UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
klkntv.com
More than 1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss, study says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a billion young people may be at risk of suffering early hearing loss. That’s according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health. Researchers say they analyzed scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
klkntv.com
FDA lays out plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The FDA is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula. The agency wants a bacterial infection called Cronobacter added to the CDC’s list of reportable diseases. That would require doctors to notify public health officials of any cases...
klkntv.com
City of Lincoln announces new project to help pave roads and fix potholes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is hoping to fix residential roads with a new project. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities showed the results of the PressurePave Project on several roads across the city. The project was first implemented earlier this...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to mid-yellow as cases rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 risk dial will move up to mid-yellow. The dial was at low-yellow, but the health department chose to move it up as it saw an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Yellow indicates that the...
klkntv.com
Separation of grass and leaves to end Dec. 1 for Lancaster County residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County residents will no longer have to separate their leaves and grass from household trash, effective Dec. 1. The Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 through Nov. 30 of each year.
klkntv.com
Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
