ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever

As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Spam introduces a limited edition Figgy Pudding flavor for the holidays.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since pumpkin spice spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago…. The canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor. It’s a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat, and dried fruit. So think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha airport adds new airline with twice-weekly flight to Minneapolis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha airport will be getting a new airline, which will provide nonstop service to Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will become Eppley Airfield’s eighth airline. A twice-weekly flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport will begin...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Flurries on Thursday; Reinforcing shot of cold air for Friday

Wednesday’s sunshine was very short-lived. The clouds have returned and they are keeping temperatures a bit warmer on Thursday morning when compared to recent mornings. On top of that, we are also seeing some snow moving about the area. Flurries will be possible, especially on Thursday morning. We do...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to host first Holiday Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its first-ever holiday Market this Saturday. The market will be held inside the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early access for Black Friday membership deals will also be available onsite.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Cold for the rest of the week

Monday night’s snow fell mainly south and east of Lincoln. With below-freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning, any remaining moisture may create a few slick spots to the south and east of Lincoln. Drivers should exercise caution in these areas, especially on bridges and overpasses. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More than 1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss, study says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a billion young people may be at risk of suffering early hearing loss. That’s according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health. Researchers say they analyzed scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021.
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

FDA lays out plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The FDA is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula. The agency wants a bacterial infection called Cronobacter added to the CDC’s list of reportable diseases. That would require doctors to notify public health officials of any cases...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

City of Lincoln announces new project to help pave roads and fix potholes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is hoping to fix residential roads with a new project. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities showed the results of the PressurePave Project on several roads across the city. The project was first implemented earlier this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy